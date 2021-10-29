WATERTOWN — Sometime during the winter of 1942-43, a soldier living here who would become a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize walked into the offices of the Watertown Daily Times with an armful of his drawings, hoping the paper would buy and publish at least a few of them.
He was politely refused.
Two years later, the Times regularly paid for Bill Mauldin’s cartoons. In 1962, when Mr. Mauldin was named Cartoonist of the Year, the paper editorialized: “It just goes to prove once again that the stone that the builder rejected becomes the keystone of the corner.”
However, Mr. Mauldin’s landlord at the time would later say he believed that the rejection helped to spark the cartoonist to greatness.
William Henry Mauldin (1921-2003), born Oct. 29 in Mountain Park, N.M., was one of the most popular and influential cartoonists of the 20th century. His 100th birthday is today.
His two Pulitzer Prizes were for editorial cartooning: in 1945 for his work in Stars and Stripes and the second in 1959 for a cartoon published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. That cartoon criticized the Soviet Union for not permitting Boris Pasternak to travel to accept his Nobel Prize for Literature.
But Mr. Mauldin was best known for documenting the front line life of World War II combat soldiers, particularly through his characters Willie and Joe.
“He felt his constituency was those who were fighting, suffering and dying on the front line — the tip of the spear,” said Todd DePastino, author of the 2009 biography, “Bill Mauldin: A Life Up Front.”
Mr. DePastino’s lushly illustrated biography draws on private papers, correspondence and thousands of original drawings “to render a full portrait of a complex and quintessentially American genius.”
The lives of frontline World War II soldiers were “unspeakably difficult and short,” Mr. DePastino said in a phone interview from his home in Pittsburgh.
“Most of the people back home didn’t understand that,” Mr. DePastino said. “They didn’t make a clear distinction between those who were in the relative safety of the rear and those who were up front doing the dying. That really hurt and irritated the front line soldiers tremendously. Mauldin was destined for those front lines. The only thing that saved him from that fate was his talent in his drawing hand. So I think he felt an obligation to them. He felt like he spoke for them. He was their voice. He was their tribune.”
That military voice was first crafted when he arrived in Watertown in 1942 as a private when his Company K, 180th Infantry Regiment, 45th Division of the U.S. Army, was sent to train for three cold months at Pine Camp, which would become Fort Drum.
Mr. Mauldin was newly married to his first wife, Jean, and took up residence at 608 Davidson St., with Lyle C. Johnston his landlord. They lived here from November of 1942 through mid-January 1943.
Mr. Johnston, a union plumber, died in 1983 at the age of 87. In 1962, he told the Times, “Many’s the night I’d come home and find Bill doodlin’ on paper at the kitchen table. When he didn’t think he had it right, he’d rip the top sheet off and start over. I always did have faith in his drawings so I’d save those he threw away.”
Mr. Johnston had collected a box full of those drawings. But they were destroyed in a 1951 fire at his Sackets Harbor cottage.
Mr. Johnston had noticed Mr. Mauldin’s sketching of things around the city and Pine Camp.
“I thought they were pretty good, so one day, I just said, ‘Come on Bill,’ and off we went to the Times. Bill was hesitant about going. The people there were very nice to us when I asked them if they could run some of Bill’s cartoons in the Times, but finally the publisher, Harold B. Johnson, just told us right out that he didn’t think they were good enough to print.”
They were both disappointed, Mr. Johnston told the Times, and they tried other newspapers and the Times again. None would accept the cartoons, but did offer valuable advice and how to improve them.
“I think that’s what finally got him started,” Mr. Johnston said. “Once he got over the disappointment of being turned down, he began to work at his drawings with the increased effort and a determination he hadn’t had before. I believe Watertown was where Bill really decided to become a professional artist.”
In 1992, when he retired, Mr. Mauldin told the Times, “I told several people that if The Watertown Daily Times didn’t offer me a job, I was going to ask for one after the war ended. Aside from the rough weather, it was a lovely place.”
“While I am sure it was a great disappointment to Mr. Mauldin when my great-grandfather turned down the opportunity to publish his early cartoons, I am proud the experience helped mold him,” Alec E. Johnson, editor and publisher of the paper said earlier this week.
A little constructive criticism, Mr. Johnson said, can go a long way in the business.
“Now, nearly 80 years later, it’s an honor for the Watertown Daily Times to have had a part in his success. We’ll sip a toast to his 100th birthday and have given him the gift of our front page today. I’m sure he and Harold Johnson will get quite the chuckle over how things turned out.”
‘Drawn to combat’
In May, the exhibit, “Drawn to Combat: Bill Mauldin & the Art of War” opened at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago. The exhibit, which will run until sometime next spring, highlights the active role that Mr. Mauldin took in documenting and satirizing foreign and domestic military and political affairs throughout his career.
The Pritzker museum holds the largest collection of Mr. Mauldin’s artwork with additional archival items recently donated from the Bill Mauldin estate. The exhibit highlights how his art saw him through World War II, where he used his own experiences and those of the downtrodden infantryman to present a true account of life on the front.
Mr. Mauldin joined the Chicago Sun Times in 1962, three years after he joined the staff of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
According to the Library of Congress, while working for the Chicago Sun-Times, Mr. Mauldin moved to Santa Fe, N.M., with his wife Natalie, where he transmitted his drawings over the wires, first by telecopier and then by laser-photo.
James Brundage, curator of Pritzker Military Museum & Library, said the exhibit is partially chronological and partially thematic. In 1939, having failed to graduate from high school, Mr. Mauldin moved to Chicago to attend a cartooning course offered by the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts.
“Then I cover his enlistment in the Arizona National Guard,” Mr. Brundage said.
He said he tried as much as possible to use what was in the Pritzker collection.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have a ton of material from his early military career,” Mr. Brundage said. “Most of that stuff doesn’t exist or is with the Library of Congress.”
Mr. Mauldin was originally assigned to a quartermaster unit in the Army, Mr. Brundage said, involving logistics and such tasks as driving trucks.
“At least that’s what he thought he was going to be doing,” Mr. Brundage said. “He essentially spent more time loading and unloading materials and working in the kitchen and other menial jobs. So, he switched to the infantry shortly after he joined the Arizona National Guard.”
His cartoons were originally published in the 45th Division News, a newspaper established by Col. Walter M. Harrison, who before the war, was editor of the Daily Oklahoman and Oklahoma City Times.
While he was in Watertown, Mr. Mauldin was training with the 45th in expectation of going overseas in a combat role. In 1943, he shipped with his division to Sicily.
“He did participate in the (1943) landings in Sicily and Salerno,” Mr. Brundage said. ““He’s essentially a full-time member of the newspaper. So his role is more of a war correspondent. His job was to document what the division was doing through his cartoons.”
In 1944, he joined the staff of Stars and Stripes full time, publishing six cartoons a week.
Through his characters Willie and Joe, Mr. Mauldin was able to show the horrors of war through the bemused and war-weary eyes of two citizen soldiers.
“Mauldin did something kind of simple and very cunning,” Mr. DePastino said. “Part of Willie and Joe is the hobo/tramp kind of character and putting them in olive drab and chronicling their life on the front lines. But what got me interested is just the brilliance of the cartoons, how timely. They were so funny and beautifully crafted, searing in their depiction of war. They worked on so many layers. You would laugh at the punch line if you got it, and then reflect a little bit and realize there was a lot of pain behind that joke.”
For example, a 1945 cartoon for Stars and Stripes showed haggard U.S. troops escorting prisoners, with its caption indicating quite the opposite: “Fresh, spirited American troops, flushed with victory, are bringing in thousands of hungry, ragged, battle-weary prisoners.” It won Mr. Mauldin his first Pulitzer Prize.
“From a military perspective, soldiers look at his work as being timeless,” Mr. Brundage said. “So much of what he did in the cartoons that he drew transcend the time they were created.”
Mr. Mauldin’s astute observations continued in his career as a political cartoonist, Mr. Brundage said. His topics ranged from the threat of Communism to civil rights.
His second Pulitzer Prize was received in 1959 while at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for his Boris Pasternak drawing. It shows workers at a cold Soviet labor camp. In it, a worker holding a hammer asks a fellow worker: “I won the Nobel Prize for literature. What was your crime?”
“From Mauldin’s experience in World War II, he carried forward that notion that he always wanted to speak on communities without a voice, or to be able to highlight what he saw as inequalities that he witnessed among groups of people,” Mr. Brundage said.
He added, “His images continue to be relevant because we are still grappling with those issues and themes today.”
“If a country or culture is a human body, Mauldin was the nerve endings,” Mr. DePastino said. “He was kind of the first responder of the culture.”
The cartoonist, Mr. DePastino said, had “many layers.”
“He was full of contradictions and ambivalences in his thoughts and feelings,” he said. “But if you want to boil it down, I think Mauldin’s philosophy was a very strong skepticism about power. It was a belief that power tends to corrupt. And the more absolute power, the more absolute the corruption. That was the guiding principle of his.”
AN INSPIRED ‘CLUB’
Mr. DePastino said his research on Mr. Mauldin partially led to the creation of The Veterans Breakfast Club. Mr. DePastino is founding director of the nonprofit. It was born from a gathering of 30 World War II veterans brought together in the suburbs of Pittsburgh in the fall of 2008 simply to share their stories.
“The whole experience of serving in the armed forces was alien to me,” Mr. DePastino said. “It was by studying the cartoons and learning about Mauldin’s life and the Italian campaign he was in that I slowly began to understand a bit about what serving in war and serving in the military entails.”
Veterans Breakfast Club began as an in-person venture. Now, veterans share their stories over Zoom at Veterans Breakfast Club.
“Because of COVID, last year we started doing our programs online and found that many of our local people in Pittsburgh were able to join us online and we were able to get veterans from across the country to join us,” Mr. DePastino said. “It’s a nonprofit whose mission is to bring veterans together with the public and have the veterans share stories in a way that connects them and heals and educates and inspires the rest of us.”
Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report.
