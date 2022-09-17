DEXTER — Whether inspired by boredom, beach combing, music or nature, John P. Horbacz is living his artistic dream as he creates otherworldly visions at his home on Adams Cove, Pillar Point, bordering Guffin Bay.
Some of those visions are on display through Sept. 24 at Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, 53 Main St., Canton, with the exhibit, “John Horbacz: Dreams vs. Reality.”
“Riotous acrylic colors, swirling textures and dreamlike images, both haunting and bright, flow across the canvases of the artist,” reads a TAUNY description of the exhibit.
“I’ve always dabbled in art a little bit,” said the 1977 Watertown High School graduate.
But in 2012, he was “carried out on a board” from a Watertown factory when he was injured on the job. He spent three days in a hospital and had to leave the workforce.
“I’ve had back issues since,” Mr. Horbacz said.
While hobbled physically, he regained an artistic vision he dabbled in as a youngster.
“I’ve always had an interest in art in one form or another,” Mr. Horbacz said. “Out here on Pillar Point in the winter time, there’s a lot of boredom. You have to find something to occupy your mind and body out here in the winter, especially when you’re injured. I used to be an avid outdoorsman. I used to ice fish, bass fish, walleye fish, hunt deer — whatever. After you hurt your back like I did, you’re very limited in that aspect of your life, so I had to find something.”
His youngest daughter, Autumn D. Tierney, a professional artist in Bangor, Maine, helped him find that something. Mr. Horbacz has two other children, daughter Angel, and son Cody. He lives with his partner Marian and dog, Annie.
Autumn sent him some blank canvasses.
“I started painting,” Mr. Horbacz said. “It kind of snowballed. When you’re injured and you can’t do what you want to do and what you’ve been doing all your life, you need something to take you away from your everyday, newfound existence. When I paint, my mind goes somewhere else. It’s like reading a book or whatever. You find peace of mind, away from reality.”
His daughter Autumn, a self-taught artist who owns Three Graces Tattoo & Art Gallery in Bangor, said that while growing up, she saw evidence around the house of her father’s artistic talent — “some assemblages and stuff made out of different material.”
“I still have some of his ceramics,” Ms. Tierney said. “He was always very artistic, but he didn’t think it’d be appealing to the public. After he got hurt, I was like, ‘Just paint! Use it to stay happy and work toward something.’ No matter what was going on with his back, he could always paint to keep occupied and happy.”
Ms. Tierney added, “He didn’t think it’d be appealing, but people love it. That’s something a lot of people face. They don’t have the faith in themselves to step out there. He did, and he’s been rewarded for it. It’s great to see.”
What one sees on the canvasses created by Mr. Horbacz don’t come from photographs.
“A very high percentage of what I paint comes from dreams, or just ideas — things that I’ve seen from being in the woods or fishing or whatever,” Mr. Horbacz said.
‘Astonished’
In June of 2021, Mr. Horbacz’s creations were exhibited with the works of two others in Hammond at the “Art, Inside Out!” exhibit. He shared exhibit space at the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery with Richard Atkinson, of Harrisville, and the late R. Paul Saphier.
“Dreams vs. Reality” at TAUNY is co-curated by Evelyn Saphier, founder of the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery and Mathilde (“Tilly”) Frances Lind, program director at TAUNY. The pair paid a visit to Mr. Horbacz’s home on Pillar Point to inspect his art and to chat with the artist.
“When I got there, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Ms. Lind said. “In my opinion, his art is very hard to photograph. When you see photographs of it, you don’t realize how rich it is. It looks very busy, but the photographs tend to miss a lot of the depth of his work. But when I got to his home, I was just astonished.”
She also noticed how productive Mr. Horbacz is. His visions seem endless.
“He had dozens and dozens and dozens of paintings in his living room,” Ms. Lind said. “And there’s so much happening in these paintings. So much color and movement. And I loved talking to him about it because he has so much depth as an artist. He thinks very deeply about these images and his process. And he’s a great storyteller.”
Mr. Horbacz’s creations have been described as “abstract impressionistic.”
“I’m influenced by Van Gogh, with the swirly skies,” he said. “I just love that and try to incorporate it into most of my paintings.”
‘ART OF THE MIND’
One of Mr. Horbacz’s favorite paintings is his “Art of the Mind.” In it, an elderly gentleman, an artist, rests in front of a painting containing flames. In the background, there are other creations the figure made.
“His room is so cold, and he has no heat, that he painted a painting to warm himself,” Mr. Horbacz said. “You can put a little bit of dementia into that. I’m not sure where that came from.”
The artist is often inspired by a song — from the works of artists ranging from Neil Young to Metallica. His “Paint It Black” was inspired by the 1966 Rolling Stones hit.
“I kept hearing that song in my head, wondering where it came from,” Mr. Horbacz said. “It might have been a commercial or a song on the radio. But it lasted for like four days. It was starting to get annoying. I couldn’t shake it.”
A vision gradually emerged with the song, which he painted.
“It’s an alley with stairs going up to the back of the club, with bricks and lights in the stairway,” Mr. Horbacz said. “Half the door to the club in the back was painted black and the other half was painted red.
Graffiti on the door reads, “Paint It Black.”
“After I painted that, the song went away from my head,” Mr. Horbacz said. “It kind of awakened me to the fact that there was something telling me to paint this. I know it sounds weird. But something told me to paint that painting. It happens quite often.”
There are 32 paintings in TAUNY’s “John Horbacz: Dreams vs. Reality” exhibit. The artist has scores more paintings at home.
“I paint kind of quick,” Mr. Horbacz said. “I could paint a painting every day. My style is kind of raw.”
“He has a vivid imagination, and I’d say a rich inner life,” his daughter Ms. Tierney said. “I believe in reincarnation. Who knows what skills he brought into this life from a past life. I think his art skills are innate. They come from somewhere.”
Ms. Lind said Mr. Horbacz’s artwork reminds her of magic realism — a narrative strategy, chiefly found in Latin America, that’s characterized by the matter-of-fact inclusion of fantastic or mythical elements into seemingly realistic fiction.
“The walls between the two are very thin,” Ms. Lind said. “His work reminds me of that. You have this dream world and you have the real world. But they’re not quite separate.”
The details
- WHAT: The exhibit “John Horbacz: Dreams vs. Reality,” a collaboration between Traditional Arts in Upstate New York and the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery, Hammond.
- WHERE: The upstairs gallery at TAUNY, 53 Main St., Canton. The floor is wheelchair accessible.
- WHEN: Through Saturday, Sept. 24. A closing reception is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24.
- CURATED BY: TAUNY’s Mathilde F. Lind and Iva Smith Memorial Gallery founder Evelyn Saphier.
- OF NOTE: All artwork is for sale. Purchased artwork can be picked up or shipped after Sept. 24.
- ON THE WEB: wdt.me/TAUNYandHorbacz
