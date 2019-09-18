On Wednesday night, more than 800 golf balls were dropped from the sky by the Watertown Fire Department for the Ives Hill “Drop to Drive” fundraising event in Watertown. Each golf ball signified a $5 contribution towards a new vehicle for the transportation of Ives Hill residents.
