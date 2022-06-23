ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio will present the dual contemporary art exhibition “Love Unlimited” as its next gallery feature.
It features the works of noted artist and Oswego State University professor Amy Bartell, and adjunct drawing professor Kristy (Askins) Hoover of Watertown.
The public is invited to a special opening reception in celebration of June Pride Month, with hors d’oeuvres, beverage bar, and a video presentation by Ms. Bartell from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Ms. Bartell is an artist and activist who believes in the power of art as a tool for positive social change. Her work addresses issues of social justice and diversity and is distributed internationally through such venues as the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Her commissioned works include The National Organization for Women, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, the Worcester Women’s History Project, Vera House, The Q Center and for the Freedom to Marry Campaign.
She has also created over two dozen murals on college campuses and for nonprofit organizations including SUNY Oswego, Syracuse University, Carleton College, California State, Wells College, Towson University, Monmouth University, The Food Bank of CNY, AIDS Community Resources, University of Connecticut, University of New Hampshire and Washington State University. She is the recipient of the Unsung Heroine Award from the National Organization for Women and the Rubenstein Social Justice Award from Syracuse University.
Ms. Hoover is an award-winning multi-media artist from Watertown. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Oswego, where she currently teaches as an adjunct drawing
professor. She also is an active artist, displaying her work at and managing the 3-D Studio at Orion Art Gallery and Studio where she teaches numerous fine art classes, organizes art festivals, and installs
Featured exhibitions.
Ms. Hoover’s large-scale Installation and other works have been on display at various venues including the New York State Museum in Albany and the Rochester Contemporary Art Center. Her most recent figurative drawings and ceramic sculptures are intended to inspire emotion and connect with the viewer on a personal, emotional level while relating to past and present social issues.
While Ms. Hoover’s pottery work is both decorative and utilitarian, some are slightly obscene yet relatable. Completely opposite from her hyper realistic large-scale drawings, she has a large collection of abstract prints and paintings.
Her artist statement: “I believe it is my duty to use my voice, not only to connect with the viewers on an emotional level, but to also give a voice to others through my works.”
Orion Art Gallery & studio, 42901 State Route 12, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays. It features the works of 20 regional artists and artisans, maintains a fully equipped ceramics studio, and offers classes in ceramics, painting, drawing, stained glass, and more throughout the year.
For complete information on gallery events schedule, and class registrations, visit orionartgallery.com, or call 315-215-4099.
