Durham County Poets performing on the main stage at the Oswego Music Hall Nov. 5

Durham County Poets. Photo submitted by artist.

OSWEGO COUNTY— On Nov. 5 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Durham County Poets to the main stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

Durham County Poets are a “band” in the truest sense of the word. It all started in a small café in Ormstown, Quebec, after which the band continued to percolate and spread onto the Canadian music scene allowing them to tour across Canada and on into the United States. The seven-piece band has kept busy over the past two years, writing and drawing inspiration from life as they now know it and allowing experiences, both good and bad to shape each song. The band is back in the groove, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. People will hear original, uplifting compositions from the Blues, R&B, Soul, Gospel genres. For further information, visit https://durhamcountypoets.com/home.

