WATERTOWN — Friday night’s concert by country star Dustin Lynch at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena has been canceled due to an apparent illness in a member of the band’s touring party.
The concert was scheduled to kick off the Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series, presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
Late Thursday afternoon, DPAO released a statement from Mr. Lynch. It said, in part:
“We’ve been counting down and looking forward to this weekend’s show for a long time. It comes with extreme disappointment to have to announce (that) due to a case of illness in touring party, and out of an abundance of caution, the Aug. 6 show in Watertown is being canceled. We’ll be back as soon as we get the invite, so stay tuned.”
DPAO Foundation Director Tim Dermady said there are no plans to reschedule the concert. He said he found out about the cancellation at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve got to regroup and see about a refund and all that kind of stuff,” he said.
He added that DPAO will be releasing more information on how ticket buyers can get refunds.
The DPAO series is scheduled to continue Aug. 14 with a show by comedian Larry the Cable Guy at the arena.
DPAO is also scheduled to bring ZZ Top to Watertown on Sept. 25, but last week, band bass player Dusty Hill died, and DPAO was awaiting word from the band’s management about how his death would affect the Watertown concert, scheduled to be outside at the fairgrounds.
