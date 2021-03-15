FULTON — With the new movie house tried and tested on three family movies, CNY Arts Center is ready to debut an expansion of their movie season by adding dinner to a movie experience. On Friday, March 19, will debut a Dutch themed dinner served during a screening of a film about a famous Dutch painter.
“We are using the dinner component to transition our first movie screenings from kid-friendly to art-centric adult entertainment,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director, “and excited to serve dinner as a new component to our movie experiences. Our audience size is limited anyway so we thought it a perfect time to move in small tables and groupings of chairs to maximize social distancing while serving a meal that complements the theme of the movie.”
“It’s a perfect pairing of our new teaching kitchen and our new movie house,” Fox continued. “It all has so much potential we just couldn’t wait to try something new in this experimental event.”
The Dutch-themed dinner will serve Dutch pancakes in two ways, sweet and savory. Dutch-apple pie will be a dessert option for those who prefer to come after dinner, or skip dinner and go straight for dessert. Served with beverages, theatre-goers can also purchase a movie ticket separately and opt for more traditional movie snacks.
“We’re excited to pair this with a screening of the first fully-painted feature film, a truly remarkable feat in the world of art. Our first public mural featured a famous Van Gogh painting, Starry, Starry Night, in a mosaic on display in Indian Point Park in Fulton. The style of Van Gogh featured heavily in this film is a natural extension of our passion for his work.”
“Our goal is to deliver a variety of movie experiences from classics, family friendly, and art movies to independent films,” said Fox. “We may not always offer this dinner component but it is an exciting alternative to try. With dinner and screenings at 4, 6, and 8 p.m., we can offer an earlier time for seniors before dark, and right after work for those who want dinner included, or an evening where a late dinner is still an option, or just dessert. Our all-volunteer staff will enjoy the new event as well as we explore options to deliver entertainment options in the heart of downtown Fulton.”
The Cinema Arts Theatre is located in CNY Arts Center at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton. The event runs at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call Fox for reservations at 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
