Early registration discount for Dragon Boat Festival

OSWEGO – On Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8, over a dozen teams and many spectators are expected to return to the waterway behind Breitbeck Park in Oswego to attend the Eighth Annual Oswego Dragon Boat Festival, the most unique festival of its kind to take place in the area. Teams of 20 paddlers will return to defend their championship titles; others will be first time paddling enthusiasts wanting to discover the thrill of one of the fastest growing team water sports in the world. They will all be coming together for a day of community, camaraderie and competition to support the Oswego YMCA.
People are invited to “get on board” and be a part of the 2020 Oswego Dragon Boat Festival by registering a team in the Dragon Boat races. “It is an exciting way to bring co-worker, friends, or group members closer together while supporting a great cause” said Trish Levine, event coordinator. There is a $100 early registration discount available to community or corporate teams that sign up before April 1.
Teams of all ages, skill levels, sizes and shapes take part. This all-inclusive event is the ultimate team building sport - requiring rhythm and finesse rather than brawn to succeed.
Teams race in traditional 40’ Dragon Boats complete with up to 20 paddlers, one professional steerer, and one drummer to keep everyone on beat and motivated. Teams may race with as few at 16 paddlers, and there must be at least five females that paddle. The minimum age of a participant is 15.
Drummers typically dress up in costume to represent their team and teams often wear colorful costumes to show team spirit. Registration is available online at oswegoymca.org or call the Oswego YMCA at 315-342-6082.
