Early registration discount for Dragon Boat Festival

OSWEGO – The Oswego Dragon Boat Festival returns from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Oswego’s waterfront Breitbeck Park. A $100 early registration discount is available to community and business teams who sign up by June 1. Friends, family and coworkers are invited for a day filled with live music featuring the band Off the Reservation, Dragon Boat racing, the team tent city, Heroes Challenge race, games, food and more.
Team registration includes seats for 16-20 plus a drummer, one practice day before the event, plus entry into Saturday’s festival. Event rates vary and teams are encouraged to register by June 1 and to receive the $100 discount. Call the Oswego YMCA at 315-342-6082 for more information.
Spectators will be able to watch authentic 40’ Hong-Kong style dragon boats as they race in the Oswego Harbor channel behind the park. Evening practice sessions will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and continue through Friday, Aug. 5.
The Oswego Dragon Boat Festival also includes a midday special event, the Heroes Challenge, a race between area emergency service providers including police, fire, ambulance and more.
Racing and more continues throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 6 beginning at 9 a.m., and will include live music starting at 1 p.m., games, food and more in the park. This is a free family friendly with support from Mayor William J. Barlow Jr., and the city of Oswego. The Oswego Dragon Boat Festival is a free event for spectators that highlights Oswego’s Bretibeck park area park and waterway.
Proceeds from this event provide financial support of Oswego YMCA programs that directly impact the children, families, and seniors in the community.
