WADDINGTON — Waddington is the new stop for the East Coast Watercross 2021 tour featuring jet-ski races on the St. Lawrence River.
Working with the St. Lawrence County Chamber, Waddington was able to score a spot on the tour.
“When Chris, the President of East Coast Watercross, came to Waddington and saw the beach and the Lieshman Point location he thought it was perfect,” said Town Supervisor Alex Hammond. “It was supposed to happen last year but then obviously COVID hit.”
Wanting to do the event to its fullest potential, the Waddington Town Board and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce decided to push the event to June 26 and 27 at Waddington Beach. The beach will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the racing will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is free and open to the public.
“With the governor saying now that we’re basically back to normal, we’ll be able to hold this event like COVID never happened,” said Mr. Hammond.
The East Coast Watercross will feature a jet-ski race on a closed course constructed of 20 to 30 buoys. Mr. Hammond estimates around 200 competitors will be participating in the race.
“Waddington looks forward to sharing the beautiful St. Lawrence River with athletes who may be experiencing this part of the world for the first time,” Mr. Hammond said in a prepared statement.
Local businesses in Waddington will be open for the event, the Waddington Concert Series will also be hosting a concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 25, and the classic car show with live music will be taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 24.
“The goal is to bring people to Waddington and then have them explore downtown Waddington and the other businesses for food or ice cream,” said Mr. Hammond. “But we do understand some people will be at the beach all day so we have two or three vendors who will be on site all day for burgers, hot dogs, and that kind of stuff.”
Mr. Hammond noted he is hopeful the East Coast Watercross will set the perfect tone for the summer season.
“We’re hoping this will kick off our reopening of Waddington after COVID,” said Mr. Hammond. “It’s a perfect way to kick off summer in Waddington, being done with the pandemic and hopefully only good and better things to come.”
Anyone interested in competing in the event can register at http://eastcoastwatercross.com/racer-info/.
