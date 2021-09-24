WEST CARTHAGE — The Turkey Bowl XLVI committee has been busy raising funds and preparing for the upcoming fun football game to benefit local organizations.
The Turkey Bowl is a touch football game that pits the East Carthage and West Carthage teams against one another.
Originally, the Turkey Bowl was a game played when young men, including the late Donald Dorchester and current organizer Matthew Tehonica, came home around Thanksgiving.
Over the years as the players’ lives were touched by cancer, the game became a fundraiser. The game is held to raise money to directly help people in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties through contributions to Fund for Hope, Ryan’s Wish, Jefferson/Lewis Cancer Services and Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund. Several events are normally held throughout the year to contribute to fundraising efforts.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the game was not held. Barring a tightening of restrictions, this year’s game is set for noon today at the Donald F. Getman Memorial Playground on Franklin Street.
The public is encouraged to come to the game and root for their favorite team.
This year there will not be a public awards banquet. Instead players will be honored on the field following the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.