OSWEGO - The city of Oswego, Oswego City County Youth Bureau, PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid, and Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman will host an Easter Bunny drive along on Saturday, April 1. The Easter Bunny will be escorted through various streets in the city of Oswego for kids to see and get photos with. They will hand out bags of plastic eggs filled with candy. They will stop at each place for 20 minutes to get photos. Be patient as they may not be right on time. Look for the Easter float coming down the street.
10:20 a.m. - Burden Drive/Deertrail
10:45 a.m. - Shapiro Park
11:05 a.m. - Kingsford Elementary School
11:25 a.m. - Oswego High School Parking Lot
11:45 a.m. - Draper Street
12:05 p.m. - Breitbeck Park (Bell Tower Lot)
12:45 p.m. - Fort Ontario parking lot (East Fourth Street entrance)
1:05 p.m. - Fitzhugh Park (East 10th and East Cayuga Street)
1:45 p.m. - Syracuse Ave. and Bunner Street
2:05 p.m. - Oak Hill Park
2:30 p.m. - Bunner Street/Public Health Center Entrance
If people need further questions answered, call Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 or email jlosurdo@oswegony.org.
