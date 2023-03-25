Easter Bunny Drive Along April 1

OSWEGO - The city of Oswego, Oswego City County Youth Bureau, PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid, and Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman will host an Easter Bunny drive along on Saturday, April 1. The Easter Bunny will be escorted through various streets in the city of Oswego for kids to see and get photos with. They will hand out bags of plastic eggs filled with candy. They will stop at each place for 20 minutes to get photos. Be patient as they may not be right on time. Look for the Easter float coming down the street.

The route is:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.