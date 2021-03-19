OSWEGO — The city of Oswego through the city youth bureau, in partnership with PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid will host an Easter Bunny drive-by on Saturday, April 3.
The Easter Bunny will be escorted through various streets in the city of Oswego for kids to see and wave to. They will hand out bags of plastic eggs filled with candy and some will have slips for prizes.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our annual Easter egg hunt will not happen this year, hopefully we will be back in 2022. This gives the kids a chance to see and wave to the bunny and get some fun candy in their bags”, said Jennifer Losurdo of The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. Candy bags will also be provided by Compass Credit Union, Oswego County Federal Credit Union and Oswego Family Chiropractic.
The route for the bunny is posted below and on the Facebook event page “Easter Bunny Drive By” all updated information will be posted to that page.
If people need further questions answered, call Losurdo at the youth bureau 315-349-3451 or email jlosurdo@oswegony.org.
City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “The city of Oswego continues to develop creative ways to safely engage Oswego children and families during the pandemic. I thank the Oswego City Youth Bureau and our partners for their efforts and know this event is something our children will look forward to and enjoy.”
EAST SIDE ROUTE:
Start at Oswego Police Department at 9:45 a.m.
10 a.m. - Corner of East Utica and East Third Street/Syracuse Ave
10:15 a.m. - Corner of Syracuse Ave/Bunner/CER
10:30 a.m. - Hamilton Homes via Bunner, Maple and Church
10:45 a.m. - East Fourth and Utica
11 a.m. - East Eighth/East Oneida/East 10th/East Utica Street
11:15 a.m. - Corner of East Bridge/East Seventh Street
11:30 a.m. - East 10th ½/East Van Buren/East Ninth Street
11:45 a.m. - East Seneca Street to West Side Route
WEST SIDE ROUTE:
noon - Corner of West Bridge and West First Street
12:15 p.m. - Corner West First Street and Lake Street
12:30 p.m. - West Fourth Street/West VanBuren Street
12:45 p.m. - Corner of West Eighth to West Seneca Street
1 p.m. - West Seneca Street to West Second Street
1:15 p.m. - West First Street to West Utica Street to West Fifth Street
1:30 p.m. - West Fifth Street to Varick Street
1:45 p.m. - Varick Street to Murray Street to Gerritt Street
2 p.m. - Gerritt Street to West Fifth Street to Munn Street
2:15 p.m. - Munn to Burden Drive to Deer trail to West First Street
2:30 p.m. - West First Street to Ellen Street
2:45 p.m. - Ellen Street to Hawley Street to Niagara Street to West Ninth Street
3 p.m. - West Ninth Street to West Mohawk Street/Dublin Street/West Oneida Street
3:15 p.m. - West Oneida Street to West Bridge to Washington Boulevard to Draper Street
3:30 p.m. - Back to Oswego Police Department
