Easter Bunny to visit children April 16

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city of Oswego, in partnership with PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid, Oswego Family Chiropractic, Compass Credit Union, and Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman will host an Easter Bunny drive by on Saturday, April 16. Similar to the Santa Slow Roll held back in December, the Oswego fire and police departments will escort the Easter Bunny through various streets in Oswego for children to see and interact with leading up to Easter. City personnel will hand out bags of plastic eggs filled with candy.
“We are so excited to continue a new tradition in the Santa Slow Roll and Easter Bunny drive by,” said Mayor Barlow. “I look forward to seeing plenty of Oswego families out and excited to see the Easter Bunny, get excited for easter and looking forward to Spring,” Barlow said.
The route for the bunny is posted below and on the Facebook event page “Easter Bunny drive by” and all other updated information will be posted to that page. Listed check points below will include a 20-minute stop to allow for time to talk and get pictures with the Easter Bunny.
West Side Route
10:20 a.m. - Burden Drive/Deertrail
10:45 a.m. - Shapiro Park
11:05 a.m. - Kingsford Elementary School
11:25 a.m. - Oswego High School Parking Lot
11:45 a.m. - Draper Street
12:05 p.m. - Breitbeck Park (Bell Tower Lot)
12:25 p.m. - West Park (Franklin Park)
East Side Route
12:45 p.m. - East Park/East 4th St.
1:05 p.m. - Fort Ontario (East 4th St. entrance to Fort)
1:25 p.m. - Fitzhugh Park (East 10th/East Cayuga St.)
1:45 p.m. - Oak Hill Park
2:05 p.m. - Syracuse Ave/Bunner St.
2:30 p.m. - Bunner St./Public Health Center Entrance
If people need further questions answered, call Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 or email jlosurdo@oswegony.org.
