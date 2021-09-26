He’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.
Eddie Murphy has signed a three-film deal with Amazon Studios, which will also give Amazon first-look rights to any original projects developed by Murphy.
The 60-year-old actor first teamed up with the tech giant for “Coming 2 America,” and the partnership clearly worked for both parties.
“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” Amazon Studios honcho Jennifer Salke told Variety. “We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”
Murphy will also have the opportunity to star in any of his original projects if he chooses, according to Variety.
“Coming 2 America” was the most-streamed movie during the week it was released, according to Nielsen data.
Murphy is currently working with Netflix on “Beverly Hills Cop 4.”
