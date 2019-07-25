DEXTER — The 11th annual Artists on the Point event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Rustic Golf & Country Club, 16451 County Route 59, Pillar Point.
The event is a gathering of artisans from all over the north country who showcase and sell their works.
The artisans will be selling ceramics, photography, candles, jewelry, woodworking, tote bags, purses and all types of paintings.
Also participating will be Natural Nook with many types of dips, specialty coffee roastery Tug Hill Roasters, Rock and Jam, Manos Maple Farm, The Cape Winery and Zoar Tapatree Syrup Co., which will also be doing maple syrup tastings.
“The north country has some of the most creative and diverse artisans. This show was designed to showcase their work,” event co-organizer Donna McGregor said in a news release. “It’s no easy task to have a venue in this area that features handcrafted artwork alone. However, in the last 11 years, we have managed to showcase some very talented people and our show continues to grow. People look forward to spending the day with us.”
Returning this year will be Geona Wood, 13, who has been with the event for seven years selling her lemonade. She donates all of her proceeds from her sales to the SPCA.
There will be music provided by Brittany Cean and Phil Dumond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and food available for purchase in the Rustic Tavern.
Jefferson County SPCA representatives will also be in attendance. They will bring adoptable animals and information on how you can become a foster parent or other ways they are in need of assistance.
There will be many raffle items available. The most popular raffle item will return: a “Sports Wagon Full of Booze.”
Admission is free. For more information, contact Donna or Ron McGregor at 315-639-3624.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.