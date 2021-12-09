Elf the Musical rescheduled

FULTON - The CNY Arts Center has announced a change in the schedule for Elf the Musical from December to Jan. 6-16.
The production was scheduled to open Dec. 9 and run for two weekends through Dec. 19. The new performance dates in January will follow the same Thursday through Sunday performance times, 7 p.m. for evenings and 2 p.m. for Sundays.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances we must postpone our production of Elf, the Musical, until after the holidays,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “We will present Elf right after New Year’s, Jan 6-16, two weekends, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan 6, 7, 8, 9, and 13, 14, 15 and 16.
“Someone from the Arts Center will contact ticket holders shortly to discuss ticket options for rescheduling,” Fox continued. “We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment. We will do everything we can to accommodate ticket holders and hope the community will support our change in schedule.”
For more information, contact Nancy Fox at 315-598-ARTS (2787) or email her at Nancy@CNYArtsCenter.com. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
