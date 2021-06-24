After being postponed by more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” is being extended with 20 new North American stadium concerts and 11 new European stadium concerts in the summer and fall of next year.
The legendary singer-songwriter, who announced his new tour dates on Wednesday morning, will conclude his multiyear farewell concert trek at the Dogers Stadium in Los Angels on Nov. 20, 2022, soon after a performance scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022, in Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.
John disclosed his 2022 stadium tour with a statement on social media that reads, in part:
“The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.
“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt (Germany) or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time ...”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s new 2022 stadium shows will come after the postponed indoor leg of his tour — which was pushed back from March 2020 to this fall — concludes with an April 28 performance next year at Miami’s FTX Arena, formerly known as AmericanAirlines Arena. The final dates on his farewell tour will take place Jan. 27 and 28, 2023, at MT Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.
Tickets for the new stadium concerts will go on sale to the general public on June 30 for the North American dates. Prices were not announced, but more ticket information and VIP packages can be obtained at eltonjohn.com.
U.S. Tour Dates
Friday, July 15, 2022: Philadelphia — Citizens Bank Park
Monday, July 18, 2022: Detroit — Comerica Park
Saturday, July 23, 2022: East Rutherford, N.J. — MetLife Stadium
Thursday, July 28, 2022: Foxboro, Mass. — Gillette Stadium
Saturday, July 30, 2022: Cleveland — Progressive Field
Friday, Aug. 5, 2022: Chicago — Soldier Field
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022: Toronto — Rogers Centre
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022: Syracuse, N.Y. — Carrier Dome
Friday, Sept. 16, 2022: Pittsburgh — PNC Park
Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022: Charlotte, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium
Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022: Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022: Washington, D.C. — Nationals Park
Friday, Sept. 30, 2022: Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field
Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022: Nashville, Tenn. — Nissan Stadium
Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: Vancouver, B.C. — BC Place
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022: San Antonio — Alamodome
Friday, Nov. 4, 2022: Houston — Minute Maid Park
Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022: Phoenix — Chase Field
Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022: Los Angeles — Dodgers Stadium
Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022: Los Angeles — Dodgers Stadium
