Elvis Tribute Artist of the year 2019 worldwide to appear at PorchFest

OSWEGO - From 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 19 “Elvis” (Michael Paul Callahan) will perform for free at 112 W. Fourth St. during the city of Oswego’s PorchFest. He will also pose for photos at 6 p.m.
He has appeared at several Oswego, Mexico and Syracuse Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies and parades locally. Callahan is one of the top ranked Multiple Award Winning International Elvis Tribute Artists (ETA) in the world. With over $50,000 in Elvis costumes alone, many by Elvis’ own costume designer. The Elvis years 1968-1974 are highlighted by Callahan. As a black belt he is able to reflect Elvis onstage, including voice, appearance, dance, moves, height, humor, guitar and karate.
He was recently featured in an August 2021 International ETA book. Out of 400,000+ at last count professional ETA’s worldwide, 100+ were chosen to be featured in this release honoring Elvis and these top 100+ ETA’s. Callahan is on the cover and two pages inside.
Callahan was chosen in 2020 as the Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) of the Year 2019 worldwide. He is also the only ETA that is a frequent Hollywood movie actor and was “Teen Angel” for the Broadway musical “Grease.”
He just performed at two world class Elvis festivals, including the -1 in the world “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” sanctioned by EP Enterprises.
Callahan was a national Gospel recording/concert artist of many years, opening for and performing with Grammy and Dove Award winners. Venues ranged from 100-10,000 seat concert halls.
Special avenues are also available including custom Elvis scarf’s, a concession table after the show to meet and greet, pose for photos, autographs, etc.
As a movie actor, he recently filmed for roles in several Hollywood movies, several commercials, a TV show episode and more, filming with stars like Jeff Goldblum and Adrian Brody. For more information visit https://elvis-michaelpaulcallahan.com/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1054891837942217
