ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio has invited the area’s plein air artists to display their works for a special holiday exhibit titled. “En Plein Air.”
An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the studio, 42901 State Route 12, featuring live music light refreshments. Admission is free to the public.
The exhibit will run through Saturday, Jan. 8. All artworks on display will be available for purchase.
Plein Air painting, which is a French term meaning “in the open air”, was popularized by the great master impressionist painters of the 1800’s including Edgar Degas, Pierre August Renoir and Claude Monet.
Direct painting in an outdoor setting captures a level of softness of brushstroke, contrast in depth and color, spontaneity and motion that is difficult to achieve within the confined walls of studio settings.
Fall hours for Orion Art Gallery & Studio are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
For complete information on displaying artists, special events schedule, and class registrations, visit orion-artgallery.com. The studio is also on Facebook.
