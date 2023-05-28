Enjoy the Adirondack Park trails safely

The Wild Walk at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake is accessible to people of all generations and abilities. Provided photo

At more than 6 million acres, the Adirondack Park is the largest publicly protected expanse of wilderness in the continental United States. Within its boundaries are approximately 2.6 million acres of public land, containing more than 3,000 lakes and ponds, over 1,500 miles of rivers, hundreds of mountain peaks (42 of them at elevations over 4,000 feet) and more than 2,000 miles of clearly marked and maintained hiking trails.

Whether you’re seeking the sanctuary of an easy access riverside or lakeside retreat or the solitude of a waterfall five miles into the backcountry; whether you’re looking for a short family hike to a hidden pond for an afternoon picnic, or searching for a panoramic mountain vista at the end of a difficult, but picturesque climb; whatever your interest or ability, there’s a hiking trail for you.

