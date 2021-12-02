SYRACUSE — The Everson Museum of Art has announced that starting Dec. 5 it will extend its visiting hours.
After a reduction to a four-day schedule (Thursday-Sunday) due to the pandemic, the museum will reintroduce Wednesdays back into its visitor week with pay-what-you-wish admission.
The museum will also start opening earlier, 11 a.m., Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. These new morning hours will correspond with the daily start of service for Louise, Everson Museum’s new farm-and-kiln to table café opening early next year.
Thursday evening hours, traditionally reserved for the third Thursday of the month, will now be extended to 8 p.m. every Thursday. These evenings will offer a variety of programming that will include educational classes, performances, wine tastings, guest speakers, guided tours and more.
“We’re ready to start offering more expansive opportunities for people to explore the museum and connect with one another,” Everson Director Elizabeth Dunbar said in a news release. “We hope that by providing more accessible hours, it will allow people to make the Everson a part of their busy lives. We’ve done a lot of listening, and what we are hearing is downtowners want more options for socializing outside of work hours and parents want earlier mornings for visits with kids, and we’re here for all of it.”
For more information, visit everson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.