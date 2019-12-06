SYRACUSE — The Everson Museum of Art recently opened a new exhibition, “A Legacy of Firsts: The Everson Collects.” It features over 130 works from the museum’s collection and charts the history and evolving identity of it through the lens of its collecting priorities and exhibition practices.
The exhibition at the museum, 401 Harrision St., explores the defining moments in the Everson’s collecting journey, beginning with a decision in 1911 by then-director of the Syracuse Museum of Fine Arts (known today as the Everson Museum) Fernando Carter.
That year, Mr. Carter pioneered a new direction for the museum by declaring that it would focus on collecting works made by American artists. This decision, made at a time when most American museums prioritized European and ancient art, was the first of many instituted by museum directors and curators over the last century that shaped the Everson’s collection into what it is today.
“A Legacy of Firsts” explores many other defining moments in the Everson’s acquisition’s journey, including director Anna Olmsted’s founding of the Ceramic National exhibitions in 1932, the opening of the new I.M. Pei-designed building in 1968, director Jim Harithas’s groundbreaking establishment of the first dedicated museum video art program in the country in 1972 and the Everson’s enduring support of emerging and under-represented artists.
Works representing each of these important decisions are displayed alongside other significant works in the museum’s collection.
“A museum’s identity is inseparable from its collection, and museum collections evolve as an organization changes over time,” Everson director and CEO Elizabeth Dunbar said in a news release. “More than 100 years after Carter purchased the Museum’s first American paintings, the collection now contains over 11,000 works, representing a broad yet distinct group of artists, mediums, movements, and styles. Together, these works tell the unique story of the Everson, its leaders, the city of Syracuse, and the ever-changing world of contemporary art.”
“A Legacy of Firsts: The Everson Collects” runs through March 22 and includes paintings, sculpture, ceramics, videos, prints and mixed media works. The exhibition features visitor favorites, such as Gilbert Stuart’s “Richards’ Portrait of George Washington,” Edward Hicks’s “Peaceable Kingdom,” and several porcelains by Adelaide Alsop Robineau, as well as works by modern artists Helen Frankenthaler, Lee Krasner, Morris Louis, Robert Motherwell, and Jackson Pollock.
The exhibition also features a number of recent acquisitions, including works by Vanessa German, Angela Fraleigh, Ruth Rippon, Nancy Stevenson Graves and a large collection of ceramic teapots.
