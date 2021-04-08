SYRACUSE — The Everson Museum of Art will debut its new exhibit “Who What When Where” on Saturday.
Based on the iconic Carrie Mae Weems’s 1998 photographic series of the same name, “Who What When Where” uses the four fundamental words for narrative construction to explore how images are interpreted through the subjective lens of identity, place, time and power. It will encourage exploration of how perception is impacted by the lived experience and belief systems that each individual brings to bear.
“Who What When Where” will showcase works from the Everson Museum of Art’s permanent collection that ask — and answer — these questions from the artists’ point of view.
Spanning a variety of media and decades, “Who What When Where” features works by more than 50 artists and introduces several recent Everson acquisitions that bring new perspectives to the Everson’s collection.
An accompanying Artist Talk series will welcome nationally and locally known artists featured in “Who What When Where” to share their unique points of view that inform the stories they tell through their work.
Go to everson.orrg for more information. The museum is at 401 Harrison St. in Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.