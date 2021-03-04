SYRACUSE — For his first solo museum exhibition, artist and activist Jaleel Campbell will present “Homecoming” at the Everson Museum of Art beginning March 13.
Stemming from the exploration of his family history and created with the intention of, in the artist’s words, “empowering and inspiring Black people to know their worth,” the exhibition includes a series of digital illustrations, video work and Mr. Campbell’s iconic Jalethal Dolls.
Mr. Campbell earned his bachelor of fine arts degree in visual communications specializing in graphic design from Cazenovia College and completed his master’s degree in media arts and culture at SUNY Purchase in Westchester County.
Mr. Campbell’s digital illustrations and video works explore the beauty of Black life and culture, and his handmade Jalethal Dolls honor and acknowledge his ancestry. Mr. Campbell writes on his website that the dolls are direct result of his childhood trauma.
He works out of his studio on Syracuse’s Westside, which also serves as a hub for community art workshops and is the designated meeting place for Syracuse’s Black Artist Collective, for which Mr. Campbell is a founding member.
Following the opening, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Everson will present “The Beauty of Returning Home: A Discussion with Jaleel Campbell.” During this live virtual event, Everson curators Steffi Chappell and Garth Johnson will talk with Mr. Campbell about his creative process and inspirations.
This is a free event that takes place on Zoom and pre-registration is required to receive the viewing link.
Those who would like to participate can register at wdt.me/XKcCpF.
For more information visit www.everson.org
