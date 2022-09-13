CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center has announced that Leslie W. Rowland will retire next year and the organization is now in search of a new executive director to lead the organization.
Ms. Rowland, who has provided a decade of growth and leadership at the arts center, has agreed to continue in her role and assist in the transition with a new executive director.
The arts center is accepting applications through the remainder of 2022. Those interested may email a cover letter and resume to jobs@tiartscenter.org.
The full job description may be found at wdt.me/tiacdirector.
The center is also Home of the Handweaving Museum at 314 John St., Clayton.
Ms. Rowland said her target retirement date is June, “or as long as it takes” to find a successor.
