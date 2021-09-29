Fall Apple Festival at Sandy Creek Fairgrounds

SANDY CREEK - The Agricultural Society of Oswego County will host its First Annual Fall Apple Festival at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek. The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The festival will feature rides, games, vendors, crafters and food. On Saturday night the society will sponsor a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. There will be musical entertainment ongoing during the event and line dancing in the entertainment building. There will be lots of apples, pumpkins and corn stalks to purchase to decorate homes for fall.
In the show ring, there will be a special area just for the kids where there will be games and entertainment, along with small pumpkins to decorate – all free of charge.
Apple, apple crumb and pumpkins pies will be for sale. The Grange and the Lacona Fire Department will offer food.
