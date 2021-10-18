Fall bazaar, bake sale, luncheon

PARISH - The Parish United Methodist Women will hold their fall bazaar, bake sale, and luncheon from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the church on South Railroad Street in Parish.
This year the luncheon will be take out only and will include homemade chicken vegetable soup, assorted sandwiches, and a cookie. The soup will sell for $5 quart and $3 for a pint.
There will also be theme baskets to bid on. Examples of themes are: Spa, dog and cat, baking, Italian night, car care, family movie night, fall picnic, etc.
