Fall brings fresh programming to CNY Arts Center

FULTON - With a fall lineup of new classes and a return to live theatre on stage, CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton, is preparing for a season of fun. Youth education leads the way in art, music, dance, cooking, drawing and cartooning with classes scheduled for days and evenings alongside adult programming too.
New this fall is Kami’s Kix Dance Studio offering dance classes on Tuesdays/Thursdays for all ages. Prince and Princess Ballerina class leads Tuesday evenings for young dancers. Dance Adventures follows, then a session in musical theater, followed by Jr. ballet/lyrical, hip hop and tap. Thursday classes offer mini ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, musical theatre II and a Barre Fitness Class. Dance classes begin Sept. 21. Visit https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/kamiskix to register.
Fall Artycation will be offered in two four week sessions offering art and cooking for kids kindergarten-12. The first session has already filled but registrations are still open for session two running Oct. 28-Nov. 18. The group meets on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration is available at CNYArtsCenter.com
Cartoon Drawing with Cheryl for ages eight and up begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 and continues on Thursdays during the fall. Students can contact Cheryl to register at Cheryl_Green@yahoo.com.
Music Together with Miss Amy returns Oct. 6-Dec. 15 with Wednesday sessions for babies, toddlers and preschoolers to age five accompanied by an adult. The fall theme is the Fiddle Song Collection. Music Together with Miss Amy is licensed by Music Together LLC.
Adults have a smorgasbord of options to choose from starting with drawing and watercolor with Cheryl from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Send email to register at Cheryl_Green@yahoo.com
The Inkwell writing group continues to meet weekly. This group is encouraging more young people to join the informal meet-ups and share their writing with peers. Email GBMACRAE.AUTHOR@GMAIL.COM for more information. Other creative writing workshops for kids are in the planning stages.
The original Writer’s Café for adults has yet to return since the beginning of the pandemic but author G B MacRae will offer freewriting sessions for authors looking to improve their craft or simply meet with fellow writers. Email her to discuss ideas and options.
The Arts Center is also host artists, comics, authors and cosplayers at Fulton’s first Fan Fair. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. The event will include games, art demos, novelties, crafts, books, henna and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minetto Elementary Inclusion Playground. Children 10 and under are free if accompanied by an adult. Discounted presale admission tickets to the Fan Fair are available online at CNYArtsCenter.com. Tickets at the door will also be available.
Help Words Come Alive for Screenwriters and Actors continues to meet on the second Monday of each month. This meet-up group is free and open to the public. Actors provide readings of screenplays being developed by screenwriters. It is attended by local filmmakers and hosted by Peter Mahan.
New this fall will be several new art technique workshops including an introduction to paper quilling with Crystal James Mason, from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. This unique art will be new to many people. Materials are provided. Registration is available at CNYArtsCenter.com.
A Sweet Treats Class Series will launch in October with Diane Sokolowski from Treat Me Sweet Bakery. From 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, bakers will follow a guide to decorate a Halloween cake. November’s class held on Monday, Nov. 15, will include a full turkey dinner made from cupcake sweet treats, followed by Dec. 13 holiday treats and decorated cupcakes. Registration is available online at CNYArtsCenter.com.
November brings a new upcycled jewelry class making decorations and art with vintage and costume jewelry. Mary Jane Visser will guide the class through decorative creations during two separate class sessions. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 or at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 offers a choice in time for the most convenient option. Registration is available online at CNYArtsCenter.com.
The theatre is live again at the Arts Center with two great musicals planned. Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, the musical will run Oct. 8-17. Elf the Musical for Christmas audiences Dec. 10-19. Tickets will be available soon for both musicals at CNYArtsCenter.com.
Cinema Arts programming has taken a brief hiatus for the immediate time allowing other fall programming to launch. A Halloween movie event is in discussion along with a holiday movie between Christmas and New Year’s. More details to come.
For more information about the Arts Center or any of these events, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
