Fall classes on tap at the CNY Arts Center

FULTON - CNY Arts Center announced the launch of art classes for the fall season. “The website is full of new classes being offered not only for kids but also adults,” said Cheryl Green, Programming Coordinator. “We’re excited to have a wide variety of options for all ages and interests. And by limiting enrollment and paying strict attention to CDC guidelines, we can safely offer something for everyone.”
Watercolor and drawing classes have begun for ages 12 and up along with the monthly Art Club for Grownups meeting next on Sept. 11.
Write Night for Writers kicks off from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. This will focus on sharing writing plus helpful feedback and critique from local authors GB MacRae and Evan Waugh.
Screenwriters and Actors group, “Help Words Come alive” will return at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14. This group was established to create community among filmmakers in Central New York. Actors read screenplays in process for aspiring writers and help the words come to life. This group is free and open to the public.
Also on tap this fall will be art and cooking classes for kids offered separately on Mondays and Thursday mornings along with music for infants to four-year-olds on Thursdays. During the art and cooking classes, a Couponing Class for parents will be held teaching skills designed to save money for families.
“Make and Take” projects and seasonal workshops for adults will occur throughout October, November and December with instructions in fall crafts, decorations, wreaths and essential oils.
“We’re also working to create classes for families looking to fill the empty daytime school hours and hope to have a set schedule very soon,” Cheryl Green continued. “We’ve heard from parents looking to fill afternoon hours as well as afterschool activities to provide some level of engagement separate from school work. We absolutely want to meet that need and are recruiting teaching artists who have daytime availability to offer those classes.”
“While we can’t be onstage with our traditional performing arts program, including music, we are developing a stronger arts program,” Green concluded. “We are committed to providing these opportunities to safely connect and restore some degree of creative living into the confusion and uncertainty everyone is dealing with. There is something for everyone and we are confident you can find something that entices you and brightens your world.”
For information on all these programs visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). More information is also available on the Arts Center’s Facebook page. CNY Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in the heart of downtown Fulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.