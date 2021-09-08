Fall programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present several public programs this fall. At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, there will be a program to celebrate the autumnal equinox, when day and night are in perfect balance. Celebrate the fall equinox on this guided evening walk through the woods and out to the beaver pond. Starting before the sun sets, this guided evening walk may require flashlights for the last half of the stroll.
At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, join the center’s environmental educator for an Amboy Amble, exploring the ever-changing ecological environment of the facility. These guided walks offer a unique nature study opportunity, while participants actively search for woodland inhabitants and learn more about each find as it is discovered.
Additionally, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, visitors are invited to experience the changes cooler weather brings to the wood as autumn paints the forest in hues of crimson and gold. Crisp days and chilly nights create a kaleidoscope of colors on this guided nature walk.
Pre-registration is required for all events. Visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events for more details and to register. If people need assistance registering or more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286. There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of three are free. These programs are designed for families; however, individuals may attend. Pre-registration for all programs is required. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask consistent with the New York state’s implementation of the recent CDC guidance. However, vaccinated individuals may choose to wear masks (or other acceptable face covering) and maintain social distancing at their own discretion. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask (or other acceptable face covering) indoors and when six feet of social distancing is not possible outdoors, consistent with the New York state’s implementation of the recent CDC guidance. Participants are still required to sign Cornell Cooperative Extension’s assumption of the risk and waiver of liability relating to COVID-19 prior to attending the program.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286. To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center find them on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB, and check their website at thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.