Family Fun Days in Breitbeck Park, Aug. 6 and 7

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will host a new summer event called “Oswego Family Fun Days” from noon-6 p.m. each day on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7. The free event will feature plenty of children’s activities including several inflatable water slides, an outdoor laser tag play area, large zipline, live animal display, live motorcycle stunt show, mechanical bull, and the Children’s Museum of Oswego hosting a STEM program, in addition to small business craft vendors. The event will take place in Breitbeck Park next to the city’s outdoor water splashpad, mini-golf course, basketball courts and snack shack.
“The Oswego Family Fun Days will provide an exciting opportunity for young children and families in our community to get outdoors and have plenty of fun activities throughout the weekend,” said Mayor Barlow. “My administration has worked hard to put on several new, fresh events to give Oswego residents different things to do throughout the year. The Family Fun Days targets young children in our community who could surely use a busy weekend right in the middle of summer vacation.” Mayor Barlow also noted the city would temporarily suspend the $2 fee for the mini-golf course at Breitbeck Park during the Family Fun Days event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.