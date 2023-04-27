CLAYTON — The North Country Family Health Center’s annual spring fundraiser, A Night on the River, will be held at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel on Friday, May 12.
The 24th annual fundraising event’s cocktail reception and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. The event will offer guests an evening of food, drinks, music and silent and live auction opportunities. Music will be provided by Bridget DeMarse.
Tickets are $100 per person and are available on NoCo’s website, www.NoCoFamilyHealth.org, NoCo’s Facebook page @NoCoClinic, or by contacting North Country Family Health Center’s marketing and community relations director, April Fallon, at 315-782-9450, ext. 8019 or afallon@NoCoFamilyHealth.org.
The evening’s highlight will be the variety of silent auction items donated by local individuals and businesses. Some of the featured silent auction items included this year:
■ Two $2,000 gift certificates to Sundance Leisure.
■ A three-night stay in Lake Placid at a luxurious Adirondack chalet.
■ A one-of-a-kind London blue topaz necklace, with surrounding diamonds, donated by Kimberly-Scott Creations.
■ A guided fishing charter from Henderson Harbor.
■ A two-night stay at Mirror Lake Inn, Lake Placid.
■ An overnight stay at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton.
■ Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on Red Sox, Celtic and Buffalo Bills along with golf apparel and a golf bag from the 2023 Masters.
“New this year, we will be offering two or three live auction items too,” Ms. Falon said in a news release. “We have the opportunity to auction off a private boat ride on the beautiful St. Lawrence River for up to six and a private dinner for up to 10 in the Watertown area.”
She added, “We are most excited to welcome our family, friends, business partners and long-time donors back to the Harbor Hotel for an event after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Our event continues to be a success thanks to the amazing generosity of so many local individuals and businesses who support our mission to improve the health and wellness of those
in our community,” said Joey Marie Horton, chief executive officer of the health center. “We are especially grateful to Doug & Debbie Dier, A.T. Matthews & Dier and Erie Insurance for being our presenting sponsors this year.”
“My wife Debbie and I are very honored to be the Presenting Sponsor, partnering with Erie Insurance, for this year’s Night on the River,” Doug Dier, president, A.T. Matthews & Dier, said. “This is a great event for a wonderful community-based organization that we have been a part of for several years The Harbor Hotel is such a beautiful venue and we have enjoyed many of the Health Center’s fundraisers with friends and co-workers at the hotel. We are very grateful to have Erie Insurance’s support in making the Night on the River a success.”
The NCFHC says the May 12 event is made possible through the generosity of presenting sponsors A.T. Matthews & Dier and Erie Insurance as well as Major Sponsors: Community Broadcasters; Northern Tier Contracting Inc.; Sundance Leisure; and Visualutions. Sponsors: Community Bank, NA; HOLT Architects, P.C.; Jade Stone Engineering, PLLC; Northern New York Commercial Cleaning Services; OneDigital; Parkview NoCo Rx, LLC; Samaritan Health and Jeremy T. Smith.
Supporters: BNM Plumbing; Bonadio & Co., LLP; Rob & Barb Fargo; Joey Marie Horton; Nate & Erin Hunter; Northern Credit Union; Joseph & Diane Recupero; The William Couch Family Fund at NNYCF; UnitedHealthcare Community Plan; and VOCO. Friends: Budget Blinds of Watertown; Coleman Associates; Community Health Center of the North Country; David D. Crapser, UBS Financial Services; Henry Schein Dental; Krafft Cleaning Service; Lakeside Outdoor Services; and RBC Wealth Management. Special Thanks to: 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel; Coughlin Printing Group; McQuade & Bannigan; NBC Watertown; Party Rentals and Spectrum News.
