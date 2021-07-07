MASSENA — A movie under the stars is coming to the Police Activities League of Massena on Family Movie Night.
The Massena Drug Free Community Coalition is presenting the 2021 Disney movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon” on July 17. Games and activities will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., and the movie will begin at 9 p.m. at the Police Activities League clubhouse, 30 Bayley Road.
PAL Project Director Adam J. Love said representatives from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Massena Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Massena Volunteer Rescue Squad will be on hand to provide information about their organizations and programs.
Free popcorn and snow cones will be available, and food will be available for purchase.
“Popcorn will be distributed for the movie,” Mr. Love said.
He said the large movie screen will be set up in back of the clubhouse, and a portion of the street near the clubhouse will be blocked off from all traffic except emergency vehicles.
“We welcome anybody to attend. It will be a drug- and alcohol-free event,” he said. “Also that day, New Testament Church is bringing back a full-scale Love Massena Day that runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alcoa Park.
The day will include water slides, bouncy houses, cotton candy, popcorn, coffee, hot dogs, a basketball tournament, face painting, music, balloon animals, interactive games and more, all free.
A 5K race will also be held starting at New Testament Church, 265 Andrews St. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., the run starts at 11 a.m. and finishes at Alcoa Park. The cost is $20 and all money raised is earmarked for St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry. Registration forms can be found at ntcmassena.com.
The first Love Massena event was held in 2013, and it featured everything from music to food, face painting to balloon creations, and basketball to tennis. The event was coordinated by Compassion North in cooperation with the Greater Massena Ministerial Association and has continued to grow over the years.
The event has remained free, with activities taking place in the area around Alcoa Park.
