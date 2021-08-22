Mike Richards was the wrong answer, “Jeopardy!” fans say.
If it was up to fans of the iconic game show, LeVar Burton would have been selected to succeed Alex Trebek as the game show’s host, not Richards.
While Richards was named the new host last week, on Friday morning, Sony Pictures Television confirmed he will not lead the trivia show following controversy over comments Richards made disparaging Jews, women and other groups in episodes of a comedy podcast recorded in 2013 and 2014
Prior to the announcement, a new Morning Consult poll found that Burton, the 64-year-old “Star Trek” actor, received 14% of the votes, with just 3% throwing their support behind the Richards to permanently replace the late Alex Trebek.
Coming in second place after Burton was “The Big Bang Theory” actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik with 13%.
Bialik has been named to take the over during prime-time and spinoff “Jeopardy!” specials, including the upcoming “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”
The decision followed months of tryouts by well-known rotating guest hosts, from former “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings and morning show host Robin Roberts to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.
Jennings received 12% of the vote as the No. 1 choice to be the next host.
Burton, the “Roots” star who went on to capture millions of children’s hearts as the multiple Emmy Award-winning host of “Reading Rainbow,” got a shot at the gig after openly campaigning on social media.
More than 260,000 hopeful fans signed a petition to make him the new host of “Jeopardy!” but show brass thought otherwise. The ratings sagged during his tryout period, which coincided with the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 36 years before his death in November at age 80 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
