MALONE — A festival of lights is planned for the Malone Village Memorial Park in February.
According to Malone Rec Park’s Facebook page, the festival is planned to take place on weekend evenings throughout February with a work day scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, in order to decorate walking trails in the park with lights.
The work session to decorate the park was originally scheduled for Saturday, but cold weather has delayed the work by a week, according to Jennifer Hathaway, co-director of the park.
Hathaway said she got the idea to have a festival of lights at the park in Malone after visiting The Wild Center in Tupper Lake.
“They had a nice light trail and I thought it would be a nice thing to try on the walking trails here,” Hathaway said. “With COVID everyone is looking for something to do outside.”
Hathaway said anyone looking to take part in the work session is asked to meet up at the park’s State Street parking lot by the Malone Civic Center at 9 a.m. Saturday.
According to Hathaway, this is the first time the park has had this type of event, and this weekend’s work day will take place, weather permitting.
“This is the first time we’ve had this event, you kind of have to jump in and roll with it,” Hathaway said.
BOCES students from a class with Craig Paquin, an electrical trades teacher at North Franklin Educational Center, will be helping out, assisting with setting up the lights, according to Hathaway.
Hathaway said electricity will be run to the trail with help of extension cords, adding this will be done in a safe manner, and that donations to help connect the lights came from Everything Electric, an electrical supply store.
According to Hathaway, the first event was also made possible by grants and donations, with a $500 grant coming from Adirondack Frontier, an economic development agency from Saranac Lake.
“This is all covered by grants and donations, nothing from the village,” Hathaway said. “We had some lights donated and the money goes to purchasing extension cords, and paying to run the power to the trail.”
The Malone Town Board discussed the planned festival at a board meeting, Wednesday.
Councilman Paul Walbridge voiced his support for the festival and encouraged residents to help out at the work day.
“They are going to line the walking trails with as many lights as possible,” Walbridge said, “Jen got a lot of donations, and a lot of help from the community, and it will be important to be there.”
