OSCEOLA — The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, will feature the music of Zach Hirst at the concert on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 4 to 5. During the intermission, musicians in the audience are invited to join in a jam.
Admission is free, parking on the left side of the shared driveway is free, and the museum is always open and free during public events, and at other times by appointment.
Hirst began his musical career at age 9 with Liz “Fiddle” Simchik. He began studying classical violin and participated in a youth orchestra. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he took an interest in “Old Time Fiddle” and “Celtic” music. He began listening to YouTube videos to learn to play tunes by ear. After the pandemic, Ms. Simchik started monthly music jams at her State Bridge studio, opening the door to “Old Time Fiddle” and “Celtic/Irish” music for Hirst.
He currently plays with Craobh Dugan-O’Looney, an Irish music group, based out of Utica and the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Association’s Central New York and Oswego Valley Chapters. In addition, he performs at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Oneida. He has recently started studying with Joe Davoli, continuing to build his fiddling skills. He is also learning bluegrass with Bill Fahy. Hirst’s love for music has inspired a drive and passion in him to keep trying new things, growing and improving his skills. He has also been selected to be the clinician at the Osceola site during Kids Kamp on Saturday. Some of the campers may be at the Sunday concert.
The museum site includes a covered Pavilion with plenty of seating, a dance floor, a brick patio with picnic tables and a children’s play area. The pavilion may be enclosed in case of inclement weather.
For further information, www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association.
The NYSOTFA Sunday Concert Series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the NYS Governor and the NYS Legislature.
On Aug. 20, Joe Davoli and the Hot Club de Syracuse will present alternative and Jazz fiddling at the museum in Osceola.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.