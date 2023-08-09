Zach Hirst to perform on fiddle Sunday

Zach Hirst will perform Sunday at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame in Osceola. Submitted photo

OSCEOLA — The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, will feature the music of Zach Hirst at the concert on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 4 to 5. During the intermission, musicians in the audience are invited to join in a jam.

Admission is free, parking on the left side of the shared driveway is free, and the museum is always open and free during public events, and at other times by appointment.

