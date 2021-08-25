Fiddlers’ Fort Brewerton performance rescheduled

BREWERTON - The free fiddle concert at the Oliver Stevens Blockhouse Museum at 9 Route 11 in Brewerton has been rescheduled to Aug. 28, from 1-4 p.m. because of the flooding experienced in the area on the original date.
Free parking will be provided at the Fort Brewerton site. Audience members need to provide their own seating.
