Fiddlers’ Kids Kamp registration due

OSCEOLA - From 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, guest clinician Aaron (Raymer) RaPray and members of NYSOTFA will host a day Kids Kamp, sharing the art of old time fiddling and the dances associated with it.
The Kamp, at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road in Osceola, has limited space for 20 campers. Organizers ask that each child attending the camp send their registration and $20 to Jackie Hobbs vp.nysotfa@gmail.com by Monday, Aug. 8 to secure one of the limited spaces at the camp. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be available throughout the day. They will provide dinner and a campfire jam at 7 p.m. that evening. During the day, some students will give piano, fiddle or guitar a try for the first time. Other students will be able to improve skills on fiddle, back-up piano or rhythm guitar. Instruments are available to borrow.
