Fiddlers Kitchen open for Closing Jam

OSCEOLA - COVID protocol has caused the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association to cancel the traditional Roger Thesier House Party for 2021. Instead, the Fiddlers Kitchen will be open for the Closing Jam from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. The event is planned to be the last for the 2021 concert year at the site at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola.
The free Closing Jam will feature the talents of many musicians. Some have played with groups throughout Central New York this summer. Many played in the informal jams during the breaks of the featured musicians during Sunday concerts at the Hall of Fame.
One of the things that says Old Time Fiddling is that the musicians often learn by listening to new tunes and/or by watching the fingering of other performers. Members of the various chapters of the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association have met via Zoom throughout 2020/2021 and both learned new tunes and played the old ones, using modern conveniences to enhance their old time playing.
While the very nature of a jam precludes an announced agenda, it can be assumed that the dance floor in the pavilion will be busy. The playground and the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum will be open throughout the afternoon. The pavilion has ample seating. The site is handicapped accessible and includes a brick patio with picnic tables.
No pets are allowed. Smoking is prohibited. There is free parking on the museum side of the shared driveway.
Music at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum is provided, in part, by public funds from the NY State Council of the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY State Legislature.
