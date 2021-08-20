Fiddlers Museum to host Tim Ball

OSCEOLA — Tim Ball of Newfield will be the guest artist at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday. The free event is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1121 Comins Road.
Mr. Ball, a versatile fiddler and guitarist, is known for a repertoire grounded in New England and Irish-American dance tunes. He performs with contra dance bands Tempest and Center Street, as well as with his Celtic trio, Arise and Go, and the Irish session band, Traonach.
Mr. Ball is the director and co-founder of the Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra, where fiddlers of all abilities can learn, arrange, and rehearse fiddle tunes of both American and Celtic styles. He teaches at the Ithaca Suzuki Institute and at music camps, including the Kanack School of Music fiddle camp, as well as at his private studio in Ithaca. His Winter Village Music offers workshops on all levels.
The Fiddlers Hall of Fame site includes a covered pavilion with adequate seating and a dance floor, a brick patio with picnic tables, a children’s play area, a Fiddlers Kitchen, and the Museum Store. The Hall of Fame and Museum is open during performances, and at other times by appointment. No smoking and no pets are allowed. Ample parking is available on the museum side of the shared driveway. The facility is handicap-accessible.
The funds for the Sunday concert series are made possible, in part, with public funds from the state Council on the Arts.
