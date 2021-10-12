OSCELOA — The public is invited to the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum Picnic being held Friday through Sunday. The Halfshire Historical Association is hosting the event and will have food available to purchase throughout the weekend. Inductees to the Hall of Fame will play throughout the weekend.
This celebration begins at 7 p.m. Friday with the free Opening Jam Session, for which donations at the door are welcome.
The annual meeting of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association will be held at 10:30 am. Saturday. Doors open at noon for the entertainment, with an $8 entrance donation. Inductees Donald Woodcock, Mac Claflin and Keith Hunt will be the featured artists, with open mic slots available between their performances. Following the supper break, round and square dancing and jamming will be held.
Sunday’s events begin with a Gospel Sing at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at noon, with an $8 entrance donation requested. Hall of Fame Inductees Jackie Hobbs, Mac Claflin and Keith Hunt will be the featured artists, with open mic slots available between their performances.
Halfshire is preparing beverages and snacks that will be available throughout the weekend. Lunches available include salads, wraps, and chili. During the Saturday evening supper break, stuffed pork chop dinners will be available.
Musicians are invited to come and play, dancers to dance and listeners to listen. This celebration will conclude the 2021 Fiddling season and help to sustain the programming and facilities of the Museum and Hall of Fame.
Smoking and pets are prohibited, with masks required when not eating or performing.
For further information, visit the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association Facebook page.
This event is made possible, in part, with funds from the state Council on the Arts, a New York state agency, with the support of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.