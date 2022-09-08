Fiddlin’s Fun; dancining too on Sept. 11

OSCEOLA - Fiddlin’s Fun will make their annual trip to the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola on Sept. 11. The group, a chapter of the NY State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association (NYSOTFA) from NY State’s Sothern Tier, will play from 2-5 p.m. The afternoon will kick off with an opportunity to learn a new dance from 1-1:45 p.m.

“Fiddlin’s Fun” was the catchphrase of the late Larry Downey of Endwell, who encouraged many of his neighbors in the area to play, and to enjoy playing, the fiddle. The Fiddlin’s Fun chapter was formed in his memory. The chapter meets on the fourth Friday of each month to jam and, of course, to have fun.

