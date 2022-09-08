Fiddlin’s Fun; dancining too on Sept. 11

OSCEOLA - Fiddlin’s Fun will make their annual trip to the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola on Sept. 11. The group, a chapter of the NY State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association (NYSOTFA) from NY State’s Sothern Tier, will play from 2-5 p.m. The afternoon will kick off with an opportunity to learn a new dance from 1-1:45 p.m.
“Fiddlin’s Fun” was the catchphrase of the late Larry Downey of Endwell, who encouraged many of his neighbors in the area to play, and to enjoy playing, the fiddle. The Fiddlin’s Fun chapter was formed in his memory. The chapter meets on the fourth Friday of each month to jam and, of course, to have fun.
The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame site includes a pavilion with dance floor. The pavilion can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. There is a brick patio with picnic tables and a children’s play area adjacent to the pavilion for ease in supervision. The Hall of Fame and Museum are open during events sponsored by NYSOTFA and at other times by appointment. Pre-packaged snacks and beverages are available at the Fiddlers Kitchen.
Free parking is available on the left side of the shared driveway. The site is pet free, smoke and drug free.
Because of its location near the border with Pennsylvania, the Fiddlin’s Fun repertoire is influenced by the music of Appalachia.
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the NYS Legislature. www.nysotfa.com or Facebook New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers for additional information.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.