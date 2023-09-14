Fiddlin’s Fun travels to Osceola Sunday

Fiddlin’s Fun

Osceola — FIddlin’s Fun will travel from the Southern Tier of New York State to 1121 Comins Road on Sunday. This chapter of the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association will be the featured performers at the free concert, playing 2-3 and again 4-5 p.m. During the break, members of the audience will be invited to join in an informal jam.

This is the annual performance at the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum by the group, which was formed to honor the memory of Binghamton’s Larry Downey. The chapter is “dedicated to the education, historical preservation, musicianship and performance of old-time fiddling tradition.” They meet on the fourth Friday of each month at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 183 Riverside Drive, Binghamton. Jams start at 7:30 p.m. Call 607-687-4675 for further information. Check the www.nysotfa.com website for a list of tunes they commonly play, as well as those they are preparing for the 17th.

