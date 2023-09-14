Osceola — FIddlin’s Fun will travel from the Southern Tier of New York State to 1121 Comins Road on Sunday. This chapter of the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association will be the featured performers at the free concert, playing 2-3 and again 4-5 p.m. During the break, members of the audience will be invited to join in an informal jam.
This is the annual performance at the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum by the group, which was formed to honor the memory of Binghamton’s Larry Downey. The chapter is “dedicated to the education, historical preservation, musicianship and performance of old-time fiddling tradition.” They meet on the fourth Friday of each month at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 183 Riverside Drive, Binghamton. Jams start at 7:30 p.m. Call 607-687-4675 for further information. Check the www.nysotfa.com website for a list of tunes they commonly play, as well as those they are preparing for the 17th.
The Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum has a pavilion that can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. That pavilion includes a stage, dance floor, children’s play areas and a brick patio with picnic tables. There is plenty of seating available. The Fiddler’s Kitchen has pre-packaged snacks. The Hall of Fame and Museum are open whenever the site is available to the public and at other times by appointment.
Further information is available at www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Association.
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the state Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the Legislature.
The 2023 season will conclude the following weekend, with a Day at the Museum, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, featuring the recently updated museum and the “Instrument Petting Zoo” for children of all ages. On Sunday, Sept. 24, Roger Thesier’s House Party begins with the traditional Dish to Pass at 12:30 p.m., followed by a jam, celebrating summer 2023.
