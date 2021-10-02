OSCEOLA - Weather may dictate that the last jam at the Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum in Osceola was Sept. 26, but the 2021 season is not over.
Fiddlers will jam at the re-enactors campsite at Fort Brewerton on the weekend of Oct. 8-10. Information is available at the Fort Brewerton Historical Association Facebook page.
Halfshire Historical Society in Richland will host a fiddlers picnic on the weekend of Oct. 15-17. On Friday evening, there will be a jam at the former school building. Donations at the door will be accepted. On Saturday and Sunday, inductees of the Hall of Fame will be asked to play throughout the day. Saturday morning will start with the 2020-2021 NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association (NYSOTFA) membership meeting. On Sunday, the day begins with a Gospel sing. The NYSOTFA Board voted to collect an $8 donation per day for Saturday and Sunday.
Food will be available through Halfshire. Masks are required when not eating or performing.
Check the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Hall of Fame Fascebook page for up-to-date information.
Music from the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum is provided, in part, by public funds from the NY State Council of the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY State Legislature.
