Fieldstone Foundation plans second music festival

The Strictly Hip, a Buffalo-based Tragically Hip tribute band, will headline this year’s Fieldstone Festival on Saturday, August 19. Organizers promise a full day of fun for all ages that will benefit area families struggling with food, housing, and financial insecurity. Provided photo

MALONE – The Fieldstone Music Festival returns for the second year of the event on Saturday, Aug. 19, and according to organizers promises to be a full day of music, community connection, food, local artisans and children’s activities.

The festival’s goal is to raise money to battle food, housing, and financial insecurity across the north country.

