Fieldstone Foundation plans second music festival

MALONE – The Fieldstone Music Festival returns for the second year of the event on Saturday, Aug. 19, and according to organizers promises to be a full day of music, community connection, food, local artisans and children’s activities.
The festival’s goal is to raise money to battle food, housing, and financial insecurity across the north country.
The festival’s headliner is the tribute band The Strictly Hip, dedicated to carrying on the musical legacy of The Tragically Hip, the seminal Canadian rock group that earned international acclaim over the decades and released dozens of albums. From “New Orleans is Sinking” to “Nautical Disaster” to “Courage,” concertgoers can expect to hear all their favorites from the Buffalo-based group.
According to the release, an exceptional lineup of talent will join the headliners this year, starting with Ursa and the Major Key – a fun indie/psychedelic jam band, and Los Blancos – a roots and blues band.
Organizers said a new addition to the festival, Fieldstone Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, will offer a wide array of local arts, crafts and culinary delights.
The festival also promises plenty of children’s activities, including Pipsqueak the Clown providing comedy, balloon art and facepainting, the release said.
“With music, food, arts and children’s entertainment - you can’t you miss this annual event supporting the Fieldstone Foundation and our local community,” Senior director of the Fieldstone Foundation Amanda Tagliarino, said in the release. “The Fieldstone Music Festival is an annual fundraising event supporting the Fieldstone Foundation and its commitment to meeting urgent community needs – in particular, addressing food, housing and financial insecurity experienced within our region.”
Tagliarino said last year’s event was a success and the foundation was able to support families and other community members with the proceeds.
“With the funds raised from last year’s Festival, we were able to provide support to local families experiencing an urgent financial hardship for which no other funding source was available,” she said in the release. “More of our community members are experiencing food, financial and housing insecurity than we’ve seen in quite some time – together, we can help!”
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Gates will open at 1 p.m. with music starting at 1:30 p.m.
According to fieldstonefoundation.net, the organization, an affiliate of Citizen Advocates, Inc., is committed to addressing the social determinants of health in the North Country.
“We will improve the neighborhoods in which we live, learn, work and play,” the website states.
