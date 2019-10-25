MASSENA — Due to circumstances beyond the promoter’s control, Saturday’s scheduled Fight for the Mind 5 “Extreme Halloween” professional wrestling event at the St. Lawrence Centre mall has been canceled.
The event will be rescheduled, and tickets purchased for the show will be honored on the new date. Anyone who has purchased a ticket and would like a refund can call 315-740-8504.
About seven matches had been set for the evening, and a portion of the proceeds were scheduled to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of the Northeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.