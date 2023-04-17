WATERTOWN — The Figure Skating Club of Watertown will host its annual end-of-year show at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
This year’s theme is “Skating into Summer.” The event is open to the public and the club encourages donations of either a non-perishable food item or a cash donation to support a local food pantry.
This has been a successful year for the club’s skaters, with several members medaling in the Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid in February. Placing in the Empire State Games qualifies a skater for the elite State Games of America. The Watertown club had several members participate in the most recent State Games, held in Des Moines, Iowa this past summer.
The club also hosted its 11th annual Snow Town Invitational competition in January with almost 200 skaters participating from across upstate New York.
