Filipino cuisine and a TV pilot featured at Arts Center event

FULTON - CNY Arts Center will hold an event that involves two new experiences for the community. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, guest chef Janette Lambert will provide a “Filipino Fusion” dining experience featuring Filipino dishes. The meal will be followed by the debut of a new travel show, “Off the Wall and Up Close,” on the movie screen in the theatre. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
The event was created to bring attention to a new travel show for TV created by Aldea Gerard and Laura Thorne. The creators of Hey Alec Productions, are entrepreneurs in the local arts scene working to drive economic growth through creating a thriving, sustainable arts community. Their goal is to produce additional episodes of Off the Wall and Up Close featuring small businesses and artists in local villages and towns. A portion of the ticket price will be donated to help cover the cost of episode 2. Members of the team will be present to mingle with guests and discuss the project.
The Filipino Fusion dinner is being paired with the event to offer a cultural dining experience for the community as has often been requested. The menu will include Pancit, with chicken or vegetables, chicken (or veggie) Adobo with jasmine rice, and Lumpias, a traditional veggie or chicken roll. Beverages will be included.
“We couldn’t be more excited to host this event at the arts center,” said Executive Director, Nancy Fox. “This is a perfect example of how our new space can be used in creative ways. The new movie projection screen allows us to debut this TV pilot in an intimate setting and our commercial kitchen supports any cuisine or food genre we choose to have.
“This is a great opportunity for us to support new entrepreneurs like Laura and Aldea in the pursuit of their dreams and also share the ethnic diversity of our community. I truly hope everyone will see this as a unique gathering at the arts center and take advantage of this event. It will support entrepreneurs and contribute to a healthier economy, two very important components of our mission statement.”
For more information and tickets, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
