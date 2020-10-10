OSWEGO COUNTY – Viewers in the Wilmington, Del. and Philadelphia, Pa. markets will get a glimpse of Oswego’s beautiful harbor view when a new television commercial airs later this year. With the help of the Port of Oswego Authority and the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, part of a commercial for an Audi A7 luxury sedan was filmed in September on Oswego’s west side pier overlooking Oswego Harbor.
The setting offered the perfect combination for Congruent, a creative marketing agency in Syracuse, while working on a project with the Winner Auto Group of Wilmington, Del. S.T. Davis, Congruent’s director of photography, was struck by the area’s natural beauty when he visited Oswego to view the West Pierhead Lighthouse earlier this summer.
Unfortunately, the lighthouse was closed, but Davis, always on the lookout for striking locations, filed away his impression of the spectacular view.
“Just a few weeks later, we got just the chance to showcase the area,” said Davis. “Winner Auto Group, a large automotive dealership group in Delaware, signed on as one of our clients. We put together a concept that called for a serene, beautiful outdoor location. The piers were perfect; the combination of sunset view, ships in the distance, and ability to shoot toward the lake provided the ideal backdrop for our client’s brand and their product, an Audi A7.”
Congruent’s production coordinator Shaun Smith reached out to Dave Turner, director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, for assistance in setting up a location with a good view of the lighthouse and harbor. The north end of the westside pier, next to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, met the criteria but is normally closed to the public for security reasons. The pier is owned by the Port of Oswego Authority, and William Scriber, executive director of the Port, arranged to have his staff available to meet the film crew and allow them on the property.
Actor Tino Roncone made the trip from Strongsville, Ohio to portray the vehicle’s owner. The commercial ends with Roncone relaxing next to the Audi and gazing at the Lake Ontario horizon. Other parts of the commercial were filmed in the Syracuse area.
“The Port of Oswego Authority was pleased to assist in the filming of the commercial within the Oswego port district in cooperation with Oswego County,” said Scriber.
Smith said the marketing agency looks forward to using the Oswego venue for other projects as well.
“We found the process of working locally, as opposed to traveling to Delaware to shoot, both convenient and friendly,” he said. “The area offered great locations in both an aesthetic and practical sense. There was little hassle and everyone who crossed our path was friendly and helpful. It was a great experience and one we’re looking forward to repeating.”
